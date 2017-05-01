Store employee flees gunman in robbery attempt at east Macon store

A man with a gun scared off an east Macon store employee just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
A young black man wearing a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and holding a book bag carried a gun into the Cricket Wireless Store at 1683 Shurling Drive, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
As the man went behind the cash register a store employee ran out the front door.
The would-be robber followed and ran away.
No money was taken.
This is at least the third similar incident in recent days on that side of Macon.
At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, a young black man in a red hoodie held up Ultra Shoes at 1358 Gray Highway, not far from Shurling Drive.
Sunday, a black man in a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and carrying a book bag, robbed the Subway at 630 North Avenue in the Baconsfield shopping center.
Anyone with information about the gunman is urged to all the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
