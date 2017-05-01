Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of April 24, 2017

Appollonia Shenek Collins, 30, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Billy Joe Fowler, 49, is wanted by the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Damian Carl Dotson, 30, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of peeping a place of prostitution for person under 18 years of age and pandering person under 18 years of age. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Kentae Trelius Barnes, 22, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of armed robbery. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Melissa Maria Griffin, 29, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of keeping a place of prostitution for person under 18 years of age; enticing a child for indecent purposes; pimping a person under 18 years of age; pandering a person under 18 years of age; sexual explotation of minor; and prostitution. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
