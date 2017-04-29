Armed robber makes off with cash from Econo Lodge

A Macon motel was robbed Saturday by an armed man.
The suspect entered the Econo Lodge at 1990 Riverside Drive about 4:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect left on foot. No one was injured.
The suspect is a black male wearing a black hoodie that covered his face; with a blue T-shirt under the hoodie. He was carrying a gray backpack.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Randy Waters: 478-744-4240
