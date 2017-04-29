Crime

April 29, 2017 8:53 PM

Armed robber makes off with cash from Econo Lodge

By Randy Waters

rwaters@macon.com

A Macon motel was robbed Saturday by an armed man.

The suspect entered the Econo Lodge at 1990 Riverside Drive about 4:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect left on foot. No one was injured.

The suspect is a black male wearing a black hoodie that covered his face; with a blue T-shirt under the hoodie. He was carrying a gray backpack.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Randy Waters: 478-744-4240

