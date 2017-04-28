Trial for man accused of killing Georgia sheriff in high-speed chase begins Monday

Jury selection in the trial of a man charged with murder in the 2015 police-chase death of Montgomery County Sheriff Ladson O’Connor is set to begin Monday in Cochran.
The trial of 37-year-old accused killer Jim Edward Lowery was moved to Bleckley County because of the unlikely prospect of finding an impartial jury in the fallen sheriff’s home county.
O’Connor died in June 2015 when, according to authorities, Lowery, at the wheel of a Chevy Avalanche, led cops on a high-speed, late-night chase.
Officials contend that Lowery fired shots at the police as they raced through at least two counties — near Mount Vernon and Vidalia — below Interstate 16 in southeastern Middle Georgia.
The sheriff, who was 42 and in his first term, heard that patrol officers in neighboring Toombs County were trying to catch Lowery, and he joined the pursuit in his Ford F-150 patrol truck.
His truck crashed on Ga. 56 outside Mount Vernon and struck a tree, shearing off the roof of the truck’s cab.
Lowery is charged with felony murder — an allegation that the sheriff was killed while Lowery was committing serious crimes that led to the lawman’s death — and multiple counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.
Lowery was caught the next day not far from the Altamaha River.
