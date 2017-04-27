Lizella couple was bleeding while attacker drank their liquor, police say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 "I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer Pause 0:55 'It was crazy,' says customer who confronted gunman 1:27 Travel stop offers something for every traveler 1:27 Pianist says he plays outdoors rain or shine. 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 1:02 Suspect shot after SWAT standoff 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed 4:10 Cop Shop Podcast: A woman walks into a bar and a motorcycle helmet vanishes 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A man who had barricaded himself inside a Lizella house Tuesday afternoon was shot and killed as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies closed in on him after a two-hour standoff. Bibb sheriff’s Col. Aubrey Evins speaks to media on the scene. Laura Corley and Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph