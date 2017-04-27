Lizella couple was bleeding while attacker drank their liquor, police say

Gavin Williams helped himself to an elderly couple’s alcohol during his attack on them, according to an incident report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
When a deputy was called to Bobby and Vivian Hugheses house about an assault Tuesday afternoon, Williams walked out the kicked-in front door holding a big bottle of liquor.
The deputy told him to stop and asked him where the victims were.
“He pointed into the garage and stated, ‘There he go.’ ” the deputy noted in the report.
There in the garage of their home on Moncrief Road, 72-year-old Bobby Hughes was slumped over in a rocking chair, his face stomped and bloody. Vivian Hughes was lying in the house, bleeding to death after being stabbed with a long pronged cooking fork.
“I pulled my Taser out and told (Williams) to get on the ground,” the deputy noted. Williams “started walking over toward (Bobby Hughes) like he was going to hit him again.”
Williams, also unfazed by pepper spray, pulled the prongs of the stun gun from his skin an ran back to his late grandmother’s house next door and locked the door.
During the three-hour standoff with the SWAT team, Williams threw a TV and VCR out the window. He was shot and killed after he exited the home and refused to listen to demands from the SWAT team for him to stop.
Vivian Hughes died several hours later and Bobby Hughes was badly injured.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
