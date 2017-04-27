Customer confronts gunman about his rudeness before he robs shoe store

A gunman held up a northeast Macon shoe store about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Litecia Madison was doing some early shopping at Ultra Shoes at 1358 Gray Highway when a man bumped into her.
“I was like, ‘You ain’t going to say excuse me, or whatever?’ and that’s when he went to pulling out the gun from out of his bag, and he ran up behind the register,” Madison said.
The gunman noticed Madison was on her cellphone and told her to get off, but she was able tell her friend about the armed robbery before the line went dead.
The robber told the clerk, “You know what time it is” before she handed over the money.
The bandit also took the worker’s cellphone and ran out of the store in the direction of Shurling Drive.
Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said the gunman was described as a young black man, likely in his late teens or early 20s, who was wearing a red hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Madison left behind the shoes she was going to buy and reunited in the parking lot with a worried friend, who came to check on her after losing phone contact.
“I should have stayed home instead of shopping early because it was crazy,” Madison said.
