Customer confronts gunman about his rudeness before he robs shoe store

Bibb County sheriff's office is looking for a gunman who held up the Ultra Shoes store at 1358 Gray Highway at about 10:30 a.m. on April 27, 2017. Litecia Madison explains how the gumman bumped into her on the way in.

Bibb County sheriff's office is looking for a gunman who held up the Ultra Shoes store at 1358 Gray Highway at about 10:30 a.m. on April 27, 2017. Litecia Madison explains how the gumman bumped into her on the way in. Liz Fabian The Telegraph