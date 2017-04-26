Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto
At 135 mph, state troopers race suspect down I-75 ... and the law won

By Randy Waters

rwaters@macon.com

April 26, 2017 9:36 PM

A chase down Interstate 75 in Monroe County led to the arrest of a man on charges of trafficking methamphetamine.

Georgia State Patrol troopers attempted a traffic stop on a 2013 Chrysler 300 about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The car’s driver, Astor B. Chevalleau II, took off, and the attempted stop turned into a chase with speeds topping 135 mph. At one point, Chevalleau tried to flee northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75.

Chevalleau rammed several patrol cars before troopers were able to use their vehicles to force him to stop.

A search of Chevalleau’s car turned up 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, more than 100 grams of liquid hydrocodone, a loaded handgun, and drug-related paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was taken to the Monroe County Hospital for a medical evaluation and then to the sheriff’s office for processing on trafficking and other charges.

The release said Chevalleau has a long arrest history in Florida related to drugs.

Randy Waters: 478-744-4240

