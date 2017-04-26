Woman killed in Lizella attack was retired Bibb County teacher

Condolences are coming in for a retired Bibb County school teacher killed Tuesday in an attack at her home.
Vivian Hughes, 70, retired from the Bibb County School system in 2003 after teaching economics at Southwest High School and teaching at Weaver and Bloomfield middle schools, said Stephanie Hartley, spokeswoman for the Bibb County schools.
Hughes continued to substitute from 2004 to 2014.
Condonlences were coming in on Facebook from former students after Hughes died in the operating room after suffering from a beating and stab wounds in her abdomen.
Reatha Davis posted a link to the story about Tuesday’s attack that also critically wounded Hughes’ husband, Sanders Hughes, 72.
“This is so sad.. Rip Mrs. Vivian Hughes, she was my Home Ec teacher at SW a really sweet lady..Praying for the entire family..”
The Hughes’ neighbor holed up in his house shortly after the attack.
After a nearly three-hour standoff with Bibb County sheriff’s deputies,
Gavin Williams, 27, was shot and killed.
Cede Hughes, a former Macon resident who is a cousin of the victims, said she believes the Hugheses must have been trying to help Williams.
“They were that kind of people,” Hughes said in a phone interview from Florida. “Their marriage was like happily ever after.”
