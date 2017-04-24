Crime

Man shot at Crawford County home, homeowner arrested

By Laura Corley

A 50-year-old who had been shot was found Saturday night in the back yard of a home in Crawford County, and the homeowner was charged in the shooting, according to a Monday news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called 911 about 9:15 p.m. to report Wayne Anthony Wade had been shot in the back yard of 67-year-old Mark Wayne Stribling’s house, which is southeast of Roberta in the 400 block of Gassett Road North, according to the news release.

Wade was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening wound likely from a 16 gauge shotgun.

Stribling is charged with aggravated assault and possession of drug related objects. He remained in custody Monday night after his first appearance at which bond was set at $25,000, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

