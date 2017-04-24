Sleeping man shot in the side after being confronted by gunman

A 44-year-old man was asleep early Monday when a gunman confronted him inside a Macon house.
Just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Santonio Mattox was shot in the right side of the abdomen, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Mattox told deputies he was asleep when a gunman entered the house and confronted him, the release stated.
The gunman ran away after the shooting and Mattox was taken to Medial Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments