Crime

April 24, 2017 11:00 AM

Sleeping man shot in the side after being confronted by gunman

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A 44-year-old man was asleep early Monday when a gunman confronted him inside a Macon house.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Santonio Mattox was shot in the right side of the abdomen, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Mattox told deputies he was asleep when a gunman entered the house and confronted him, the release stated.

The gunman ran away after the shooting and Mattox was taken to Medial Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting

Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting 3:04

Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting
Jay Towns pleads not guilty 0:29

Jay Towns pleads not guilty
Cop Shop Podcast: DUI suspect wee-wees on roadside 4:58

Cop Shop Podcast: DUI suspect wee-wees on roadside

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos