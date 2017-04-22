He reportedly steered toward a Bibb patrol car, but his final destination was jail

After pulling over a car while on speed enforcement duties, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy suddenly found himself chasing the driver who later tried to ram his patrol car.
The deputy stopped a Nissan Altima driven by Joshua Deon Ross, of Lizella, on Eisenhower Parkway near Fulton Mill Road on Saturday. When the deputy approached the car, Ross, 26, drove away, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The deputy got back in his patrol car, switched on his emergency lights and chased Ross down Fulton Mill, onto Dixon Road and then to South Rogers Road, where the fleeing driver was taken into custody, the release said. No one was injured.
Among the charges against Ross is aggravated assault on a peace officer, for attempting to ram the deputy’s car while he was in it.
Ross also is being charged with speeding, having an expired tag, not having insurance, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding a peace officer and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to leave a message for the on call accident investigator.
