SWAT team surrounds house after shots fired near downtown schools

A 42-year-old man was charged with terroristic threats after he allegedly brandished then fired a gun Friday afternoon on Ross Street, just south of Mount de Sales Academy and not far from the Bear's Den restaurant on Oglethorpe Street.

A deputy arrived there shortly after 3:20 p.m. and Reginald Wilmore had a gun in his hand, Sheriff David Davis said.

“He turned around, fired a number of shots and ran into the house,” the sheriff said.

The deputy called for backup. Over the next hour, deputies and SWAT team members converged on the scene.

"(They) began engaging a conversation with Mr. Wilmore, at which point the negotiators came on scene," Davis said.

About an hour into the standoff, SWAT team members closed in on the house at 956 Ross Street and arrested Wilmore. More guns were discovered inside the house along with Wilmore's girlfriend, who was not hurt, the sheriff said.

Wilmore is expected to also face charges for other alleged crimes, the sheriff said.

Alexander II was on lockdown during the incident per instruction from the sheriff’s office, Bibb County schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said. After-school students at Mount De Sales Academy remained indoors and departing students were routed away from the scene, according to an email from headmaster David Held.

Woman who appears to have been inside the house being driven from scene: pic.twitter.com/X4Ew1CWHcS — Joe Kovac Jr. (@joekovacjr) April 21, 2017

Police have gone into the house. Guns drawn. — Joe Kovac Jr. (@joekovacjr) April 21, 2017