Hostage situation at Macon house puts downtown schools on lockdown

A man with a gun is barricaded in a house downtown and hostage negotiators are on the scene.
“He’s inside the house right now (and) there were reports of shots fired earlier,” Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said just after 4 p.m. “Hostage negotiators are up here trying to make contact with him to see if we can talk to him.”
Alexander II and Mount De Sales Academy both are on lock down.
Patrol cars blocked Ross Street at Oglethorpe and Maple streets near the old ice store by Mount De Sales.
Bibb County schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said the Alexander II campus is mostly empty and campus police are on the scene.
Deputies, at least one with rifle, on loudspeaker asking someone in a house near Maple Street, just south of Mt. de Sales, to come outside.— Joe Kovac Jr. (@joekovacjr) April 21, 2017
BREAKING: Cops have surrounded house on Ross Street half a block south of Mt. de Sales, just east of the Bear's Den restaurant. pic.twitter.com/Iphy2otFi6— Joe Kovac Jr. (@joekovacjr) April 21, 2017
Scene is a good half-block from the school. There are squad cars between it and the campus.— Joe Kovac Jr. (@joekovacjr) April 21, 2017
