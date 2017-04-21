Crime

April 21, 2017 4:13 PM

Hostage situation at Macon house puts downtown schools on lockdown

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

A man with a gun is barricaded in a house downtown and hostage negotiators are on the scene.

“He’s inside the house right now (and) there were reports of shots fired earlier,” Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said just after 4 p.m. “Hostage negotiators are up here trying to make contact with him to see if we can talk to him.”

Alexander II and Mount De Sales Academy both are on lock down.

Patrol cars blocked Ross Street at Oglethorpe and Maple streets near the old ice store by Mount De Sales.

Bibb County schools spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley said the Alexander II campus is mostly empty and campus police are on the scene.

For more on this story, return to Macon.com.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jay Towns pleads not guilty

Jay Towns pleads not guilty 0:29

Jay Towns pleads not guilty
Cop Shop Podcast: DUI suspect wee-wees on roadside 4:58

Cop Shop Podcast: DUI suspect wee-wees on roadside
He told his friend to put his hands on the steering wheel. Then a gun fired. 3:22

He told his friend to put his hands on the steering wheel. Then a gun fired.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos