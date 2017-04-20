Shootout on south Macon streets wounds one man

Two men fired shots at each other just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday in south Macon.
Gunfire rang out on Grenada Terrace near San Juan Avenue where one man was shot in the leg, Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said.
A crowd had gathered at the crime scene tape near Houston Avenue, and the intersection of Grenada and San Juan also was blocked as an EMS crew attended to the victim, who was expected to survive, Howard said.
Ambulance just left Granada at San Juan. pic.twitter.com/b6d9aOcoVG— Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) April 20, 2017
Deputies also put up crime scene tape at the intersection of Houston and Villa Crest.
Howard said one gunman was in a car and the other was on the street.
She did not yet know what motivated the shooting.
