Bar patron helps stock beer, then helps himself to cash and leaves

A west Macon bartender got some help stocking beer Wednesday night, but the man also helped himself to the cash stash.
At about 11 p.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to Shooters Bar at 4755 Chambers Road to investigate the robbery by snatching, according to a sheriff’s news release.
The bar employee said the unidentified man was helping her unload the beer when she stepped away.
When she returned, the man was at the front door with a can of cash that was behind the bar, the release stated.
She chased him but he dropped the empty can near the Waffle House on Chambers Road.
The robber is described as a black man with a bald head, who was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
