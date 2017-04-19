As fatal shootings play out on video, have we seen enough of eyewitness news?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:29 Jay Towns pleads not guilty Pause 1:48 After two years in jail, Craigslist murder suspect appears before judge to enter plea. 0:56 Towns makes first appearance in death penalty trial 4:58 Cop Shop Podcast: DUI suspect wee-wees on roadside 5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court 2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing 0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this' 2:35 This ice cream is rolled, not scooped Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Warning: Graphic Content: A surveillance camera caught the fatal confrontation between Kareem Mano and a man deputies identified as De'Andre Malik Thomas. The men appear to hand off something before they get into a heated conversation that ends in gunfire on Feb. 23, 2017, at USA Grocery on Rocky Creek Road in Macon, Georgia. Liz Fabian The Telegraph