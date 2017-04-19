Jay Towns pleads not guilty

At a hearing in Telfair County Superior Court on Wednesday, Ronnie "Jay" Towns pleaded not guilty in the January 2015 slayings of Bud and June Runion. The pair had traveled to Telfair County to see someone about buying a 1966 Ford Mustang that Bud Runion had posted a Craigslist ad seeking.
Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

