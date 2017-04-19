‘Not guilty,’ says accused gunman in Craigslist killings that could lead to death row

The accused double killer in a so-called Craigslist murder case that attracted worldwide news coverage more than two years ago pleaded not guilty here on Wednesday.
Ronnie Adrian “Jay” Towns’ pleading, which was not unexpected and is in fact the norm in capital cases, comes as the death penalty case against him begins its early steps toward trial, possibly sometime next year.
Towns, who turned 30 last fall, was arrested in late January 2015 in the days after authorities say Marietta retirees June Runion, 66, and her husband, Elrey “Bud” Runion, 69, were robbed and shot to death after driving to Telfair County to see someone about buying a vintage car.
Bud Runion had posted a Craigslist ad seeking a 1966 Ford Mustang, and someone in Telfair, according to investigators, is thought to have called him and claimed to have such an automobile.
The Runions had apparently gone to meet the supposed seller near the Ocmulgee River community of Jacksonville, where Towns was raised.
The bodies of the slain couple were found four days later on Jan. 26, 2015, the day Towns was jailed.
The Runions had been shot in the head, their bodies hidden along a dirt road near the farm where Towns’ parents live. The property lies east of U.S. 441 between Abbeville and Hazlehurst, roughly 75 miles southeast of Macon.
The day Towns was arrested, the Runions’ 2003 GMC Envoy was found sunk in a pond not far from their bodies.
Nearly two years have passed since prosecutors announced their intention to seek the death penalty for Towns.
In June 2015, upon filing their notice, they cited aggravating circumstances in the case, factors that the state must prove for Towns to be executed — among them, that Towns stole from the couple when he allegedly killed them.
