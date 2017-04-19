Amber Alert issued from Atlanta for 12-year-old girl in ‘extreme danger’

A 12-year-old missing from Atlanta is believed to be in extreme danger.
An Amber Alert was issued late Tuesday for 12-year-old Arasley Jimenez-Vasquez, believed to be with Armando Aguilar, a 32-year-old named as an assocated companion in the bulletin
Everyone is urged to be on the lookout for a white, Ford Econoline van believed to be involved in the girl’s disappearance.
The van has a Georgia license plate number QFD5854.
If you see the vehicle, call 911.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments