Crime

April 19, 2017 5:15 AM

Amber Alert issued from Atlanta for 12-year-old girl in ‘extreme danger’

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A 12-year-old missing from Atlanta is believed to be in extreme danger.

An Amber Alert was issued late Tuesday for 12-year-old Arasley Jimenez-Vasquez, believed to be with Armando Aguilar, a 32-year-old named as an assocated companion in the bulletin

Everyone is urged to be on the lookout for a white, Ford Econoline van believed to be involved in the girl’s disappearance.

The van has a Georgia license plate number QFD5854.

If you see the vehicle, call 911.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

