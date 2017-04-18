Crime

April 18, 2017 4:51 PM

Teen charged with raping intoxicated Wesleyan College student on campus

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A 19-year-old Macon man faces rape and aggravated sodomy charges in a reported sexual assault in a Wesleyan College dormitory.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Darrin Kyle Brown, of a Tiffin Circle address, about 8 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.

According to an arrest warrant, Brown is accused of forcing sexual intercourse and oral sex on the freshman student inside a residence hall room on campus.

“The victim was severely intoxicated from drinking an alcoholic beverage and could not give consent,” according to the warrant.

Later, Brown allegedly sent text messages to the victim and apologized for “taking advantage” of her, the warrant said.

He is being held in the Bibb County jail.

Wesleyan College spokeswoman Mary Ann Howard declined to comment, saying “it’s a private issue.”

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: DUI suspect wee-wees on roadside

Cop Shop Podcast: DUI suspect wee-wees on roadside 4:58

Cop Shop Podcast: DUI suspect wee-wees on roadside
He told his friend to put his hands on the steering wheel. Then a gun fired. 3:22

He told his friend to put his hands on the steering wheel. Then a gun fired.
Brazen thief walks out with manager's wallet 0:43

Brazen thief walks out with manager's wallet

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos