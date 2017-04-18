Teen charged with raping intoxicated Wesleyan College student on campus

A 19-year-old Macon man faces rape and aggravated sodomy charges in a reported sexual assault in a Wesleyan College dormitory.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested Darrin Kyle Brown, of a Tiffin Circle address, about 8 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.
According to an arrest warrant, Brown is accused of forcing sexual intercourse and oral sex on the freshman student inside a residence hall room on campus.
“The victim was severely intoxicated from drinking an alcoholic beverage and could not give consent,” according to the warrant.
Later, Brown allegedly sent text messages to the victim and apologized for “taking advantage” of her, the warrant said.
He is being held in the Bibb County jail.
Wesleyan College spokeswoman Mary Ann Howard declined to comment, saying “it’s a private issue.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
