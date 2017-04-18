Wife accused in husband’s shooting death indicted on murder charges

A Macon woman jailed in her husband’s Jan. 22 shooting death was indicted Tuesday on charges of malice murder and felony murder, according to an indictment returned Tuesday.

Tenita Shoats, 45, is accused of shooting 43-year-old Vernon Shoats inside their Hidden Lakes Apartments unit. She is being held at the Bibb County jail on $110,200 bond, according to jail records.

A lawyer representing Tenita Shoats argued at a February bond hearing that his client acted in self defense, shooting her husband after he’d pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

The couple’s relationship included a long history of physical violence in which Tenita Shoats was the victim, Chief Macon Circuit Public Defender Rick Waller contended.

On the night Vernon Shoats died, he’d stepped on the family’s dog and put the gun down on a table after becoming distracted. His wife picked up the gun and told him to stay away from her. He came at her and she fired at him until he stopped, Waller argued during the hearing.

An initial police report alleged the couple had argued about her having a friend over and that they’d pushed each other, but a prosecutor said during the February hearing that a witness who heard a gunshot had not heard any loud talking or yelling.