Alleged robbers taped a man’s hands and forced him into his car trunk, indictment says

A little more than a month after a Jones County man was forced into the trunk of his car as part of a Macon armed robbery, Bibb County grand jurors voted Tuesday to indict his alleged attackers.
Raul Alejandro Sanchez-Gonzalez, 28, of Macon, and India Denise Summers, 20, of Roberta, are each charged with armed robbery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, kidnapping, financial transaction card fraud and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
A Bibb County deputy tried to pull over a silver 2001 Toyota Celica March 13 after spotting the car traveling down Hartley Bridge Road without working taillights.
The driver of the car led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended near the Burger King on Romeiser Drive, not far from Middle Georgia State University. Authorities have said Sanchez-Gonzalez and Summers — the alleged driver of the car — led deputies on a foot chase, but they both were apprehended.
Tuesday’s indictment alleges Sanchez-Gonzalez and Summers bound the hands of the car’s owner, 21-year-old Cody Berkner, with tape and forced him into his trunk.
They also took Berkner’s wallet and money, according to the indictment.
Sometime earlier that night, Berkner had gone to the Rodeway Inn at 4952 Romeiser Drive to met Summers, authorities have said.
While there, Sanchez-Gonzalez forced him into his car trunk at gunpoint, they allege.
At some point, Sanchez-Gonzalez also ordered him to withdraw cash at several ATMS, Berkner reportedly told deputies.
Tuesday’s indictment alleges Sanchez-Gonzalez and Summers fraudulently obtained about $200 from an ATM at the Sunoco gas station at 4961 Romeiser Drive.
Summers and Sanchez-Gonzalez are both being held at the Bibb County jail without bond according to jail records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
