After robbing a man at gunpoint, 15-year-old returns with a machete, indictment says

A teenager charged in a November home invasion robbery and a string of burglaries was indicted by Bibb County grand jurors Tuesday.
Artez Maloy, 15, is charged with two counts each of home invasion, armed robbery and kidnapping and five counts of burglary, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
The indictment alleges Maloy, armed with a gun entered a house in the 1200 block of Triple Hill Drive of Macon’s Houston Avenue and robbed a man of cash and jewelry Nov. 28.
About two weeks later, on Dec. 12, he allegedly returned to the same house and robbed the same man of cash and a watch, this time armed with a machete, according to the indictment.
Maloy also is accused of burglarizing a house on Village Green Lane Nov. 29, a house on Greenleaf Drive Dec. 7, a house on Pinedale Drive Dec. 20 — and the same house again Jan. 15 — and another house on Greenleaf Drive Jan. 18, according to the indictment.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments