April 18, 2017 1:55 PM

GBI investigating Cochran woman’s death

By Laura Corley

The GBI is investigating after the body of a 67-year-old woman was found in a public housing complex in Cochran on Monday, days after her death.

Family members of Barbara Clemons began to worry after not hearing from her for several days, GBI Special Agent Scott Whitley told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

Cochran police met the family at Clemons’ apartment in the Pecan Grove Housing complex on Palm Street, where officers discovered her body about 2 p.m., Whitley said.

The medical examiner has not officially determined a cause or manner of death, “so we’re investigating it at the same level on intensity that we would a homicide,” Whitley said.

Comments

