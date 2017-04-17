‘I’ve seen my death,’ victim said in premonition hours before fatal shooting

— The sound of gunshots late on Easter Sunday shook Gladys Simpson.
“I heard the shots, then I heard the ambulance,” Simpson said Monday morning on her front porch on Monta Street.
After the gunfire and sirens, she was listening to an old boyfriend’s police scanner that she originally thought was just for “nosy people.”
“Somebody’s down, gasping for air,” she heard. “It doesn’t look good.”
Simpson was not initially worried about her 44-year-old son, who she saw and spoke with a little more than an hour before she heard the gunfire.
“He told me he was going to Marshallville to spend the night with his cousin,” she said.
By the time the phone rang, she already knew the victim was in bad shape.
“Have you heard Junior got shot?” her sister asked.
Gladys Simpson was too upset to go to the hospital in Americus.
First responders had found Willie Simpson Jr. bleeding in the middle of Cedar Court, a little over a mile away from the home he shared with his mother.
Police were called to investigate gunfire just after 11:30 p.m., Montezuma Police Chief Eric Finch said.
Simpson, 44, was taken by ambulance to Phoebe Sumter Medial Center where he was pronounced dead, Finch said.
“I’m just lucky that no one else got hurt in this incident,” Finch said. “From what I understand the people was out. Several shots were fired.”
Police identified Tony Maurice Davis, 32, of 709 Cedar Court, as the prime suspect in the killing.
“He turned himself in this morning,” Finch said, just after returning to his office early Monday after booking in Davis at the Macon County jail.
As the sun was coming up, an unidentified man at Davis’ house said: “It was self defense. That’s all I can say.”
Finch said both men were known to local law enforcement, but he did not elaborate on a criminal history, nor did he speculate on what motivated the shooting.
The GBI is helping investigate the homicide, which is a rare crime in Macon County.
“I’ve been the chief for 18 years and this is my fourth one,” Finch said.
This is Gladys Simpson’s second loss of a child.
Her younger boy died of a heart condition when he was 10.
“I only have my girl left,” Simpson said quietly, with a tear clinging to the corner of her eye as her pastor came to pray with her.
Simpson’s mother said her oldest son and Davis were cousins on his father’s side. They were very close and she has no idea what led to the shooting.
“I don’t know because every time I see them, they be happy together,” Simpson said. “I don’t know what could have happened to make him shoot him in the back like that, I just don’t know.”
Her relatives had to hold her to console her when she got the news Junior did not make it.
“He had a birthday this month. He would have been 45,” she said.
For some reason, Willie Simpson Jr. didn’t think he’d live much longer.
He had a seizure over the weekend, his mother said, and snatched an IV from his arm.
“Saturday, he said, you know, ‘I’ve seen my death,’ he said. ‘I’m not going to live long,’” she recalled.
She said he often talked like that, particularly when he was drinking.
“So, I didn’t pay it much attention,” she said.
He stopped by looking for beer money about an hour before he died.
As he left the house for the last time, he told her: “Momma, if I die, just bury me by my brother.”
She never thought she’d really be planning his funeral.
“I said, ‘I don’t want to hear that. I don’t want to hear nothing about that burying you by nobody.’ That was the last words.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments