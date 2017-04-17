Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of April 17, 2017

Gabrielle Crosby, 29, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on an alleged bench warrant. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Laquita Wright, 28, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, terroristic threats and theft by taking. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Latravious Jones, 26, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of simple battery and criminal trespass. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Thomas Dennis, 29, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for alleged child support. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Tyree Percadon Welch, 20, is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
