Man ordered to floor at gunpoint after warning of pending store robbery

A man found himself facing a gun after warning a store employee of a pending armed robbery.
At about 4:20 a.m. Monday, a man noticed two gunmen wearing masks and heading for the P.K. Food Mart at 2420 Pio Nono Ave., according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
The man went in the store to warn the clerk and the men in dark clothing followed behind him.
One of the masked men pointed a pistol and ordered the man to get on the floor, while the other gunman jumped over the counter and demanded the clerk open the cash register.
The robber grabbed money out of the drawer and took a black money bag before running away with the other gunman.
Both suspects are between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 10 and weighed about 165 pounds.
Deputies roped off the front of the store as they investigated the holdup not far from the corner of Eisenhower Parkway.
Anyone with information is urged to call for a Bibb County sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
