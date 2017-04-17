Masked gunmen rob Pio Nono Avenue store

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning armed robbery.
According to preliminary reports, two masked gunmen held up the P.K. Food Mart at 2420 Pio Nono Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. Monday.
Deputies roped off the front of the store as they investigated the holdup not far from the corner of Eisenhower Parkway.
Anyone with information is urged to call for a Bibb County sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
