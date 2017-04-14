He told his friend to put his hands on the steering wheel. Then a gun fired.

Attorney John Carter described how his client, Dequantez Harris, was kidding with his friend, Sanchez Robinson, in 2014 just before a gun went off, killing Robinson. Harris pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter April 14, 2017, in Bibb County Superior Court. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

Editor's Choice Videos