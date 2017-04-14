He told his friend to put his hands on the steering wheel. Then a gun fired.
Attorney John Carter described how his client, Dequantez Harris, was kidding with his friend, Sanchez Robinson, in 2014 just before a gun went off, killing Robinson. Harris pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter April 14, 2017, in Bibb County Superior Court. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Amy Leigh WomackThe Telegraph
