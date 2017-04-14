He was kidding when he told his friend he was working with the cops. Then a gun went off.

In March 2014, two friends drove to an apartment complex on Chambers Road, not far from Macon’s Harrison Road Wal-Mart, to sell a gun.

Dequantez Shuntae Harris and Sanchez Robinson had been best friends since kindergarten.

The buyer examined the gun and left Harris and Robinson to go get money.

Before he returned, Robinson, 26, had been fatally shot in the head.

Harris, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to voluntary manslaughter in Robinson’s death and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He had previously been charged with murder.

Prosecutor John Regan said a woman called 911 on March 26, 2017, about half an hour after hearing a noise and seeing a man running away from a car.

When Bibb County deputies arrived, they found Robinson slumped over the front seat of a blue car. They couldn’t find a weapon. There weren’t any witnesses to the shooting.

The car was registered to Harris. But Harris wasn’t there.

The next morning, another 911 caller told deputies she’d heard a co-worker talking about her child’s father accidentally killing his best friend. Investigators talked with the co-worker, a woman who shared a child with Harris, and she told them where they might could find him, Regan said.

The SWAT team found Harris hiding in an attic, the prosecutor said. He was arrested March 27, 2014, the day after the shooting.

Although Harris initially denied involvement in the killing, speaking in court Friday, he said, “My stupidity … cost my friend his life.”

‘Don’t play man’

Waiting in the car for the gun buyer to return, Robinson told Harris he hoped the man wasn’t an undercover cop, said John Carter, Harris’ lawyer.

Harris, sitting in the backseat, said he didn’t think the man was a police officer and asked to hold the gun, Carter said.

Joking, Harris said he was the one working with the police and he told Robinson to put his hands on the steering wheel, the lawyer said.

“He was just kidding,” Carter said.

Robinson replied, “Don’t play man. That’s not funny.”

Harris again told Robinson to put his hands on the wheel. The gun went off, Carter said.

“This man didn’t go to purposefully kill his best friend,” he said.

Regan said investigators talked with someone who picked up Harris from the area and took him to a hotel.

The person said Harris had blood on him, the prosecutor said.

“He was shaking and scared and nervous,” Regan said.

A life lost

Mercedes Thomas was pregnant with Robinson’s son when Robinson was killed.

“My child looks just like his father,” she said during Friday’s hearing. “It hurts to be torn between the love that you feel for your child, the unconditional love when you see their beautiful face, and the pain that he looks just like his dad.

“He is his dad reincarnated,” Thomas said.

Robinson’s mother cried out, “Why did you do this to my son? … My son loved you. … You took him from me.”

Harris’ father apologized to Robinson’s family, saying he didn’t understand how it “got to this point.”

They were friends, he said.

Carter said Harris was a brick mason and a laborer. He worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation doing roadside work through an arrangement with a temp agency.

On probation for a drug charge, he’d been trying to stay out of trouble, Carter said.

Speaking just before he was sentenced, Harris apologized and said he takes responsibility for what happened.

He said he has trouble sleeping.

He sees his best friend in his dreams.

“It hurts me every day,” Harris said.