Before the apartment burned, someone called to report the fire was planned

A 54-year-old Macon woman was charged with arson after a tipster called 911 to report she’d planned to burn down her apartment just a half hour before a fire erupted there.
No one was inside Bonita Gail Mack’s apartment Tuesday morning when sirens wailed down Ridge Avenue, responding to a kitchen fire there at her Ridgewood Avenue apartment, Lt. Ben Gleaton, of the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, said.
The call came in just after 10:15 a.m., according to a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s report.
About 20 or 30 minutes before that, though, someone called 911 and reported Mack “was planning to burn her apartment ... for the insurance money,” according to an arrest warrant.
The fire appeared to have been started on the stove top, the report said.
Mack was charged with first-degree arson and booked in the county jail Wednesday afternoon.
“It burned the kitchen real good. There was heavy damage,” Gleaton said. “It’s going to have to be repaired.”
Mack was in jail Thursday evening on a bond of $7,680.
Mack allegedly drove the getaway car in a bank robbery in Clearwater, South Carolina, The Augusta Chronicle reported. Frank Douglas walked inside the Regions Bank there and passed a note to the clerk demanding money. Outside, Mack waited for him in a white Honda Odessey, the newspaper reported.
Both Mack and the alleged robber were charged with strong-arm robbery.
