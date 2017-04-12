Grand jury indicts Ryan Duke in Tara Grinstead killing

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a woman who passed out at the gas pumps; a man who claims a cab driver stole his money and his phone; and the tale of a man who shot himself in the tail.
The GBI is investing after a homicide suspect was shot at by a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Friday morning. Christopher Tolen, a welder for KBW Industrial, which is near the crime scene, said he heard the shots and first thought they were firecrackers.
Bond was denied Thursday, April 6, 2017, for Martavius T. Kinder, the 26-year-old man charged with murder, vehicular homicide and other charges in the May 5, 2016, traffic crash death of Bibb County Deputy T. J. Freeman. Video by Amy Leigh Womack