Grand jury indicts Ryan Duke in Tara Grinstead killing

Grand jurors in Irwin County on Thursday returned a six-count indictment in the Tara Grinstead slaying in Ocilla, Georgia. This video shows a bailiff handing the indictment to the county court clerk.
Cop Shop Podcast: She conked out -- with weed in her car

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a woman who passed out at the gas pumps; a man who claims a cab driver stole his money and his phone; and the tale of a man who shot himself in the tail.

Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer

The GBI is investing after a homicide suspect was shot at by a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Friday morning. Christopher Tolen, a welder for KBW Industrial, which is near the crime scene, said he heard the shots and first thought they were firecrackers.

