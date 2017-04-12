Crime

April 12, 2017 1:08 PM

Bank teller indicted on federal theft charge

By Amy Leigh Womack

Federal grand jurors indicted an Eatonton bank teller Tuesday on once count of theft by a bank employee.

The indictment alleges Jeanette M. Williams, while an employee of The Peoples Bank, took nearly $32,000 from her teller drawer and converted the money to her own use between March 14, 2008, and March 14, 2016.

The indictment further alleges WIlliams “caused fraudulent entries to be made” in the bank’s records to “conceal and perpetuate the theft.”

Attempts to reach the bank were unsuccessful Wednesday.

