Accused killer had served time for previous violence involving ex-wife

1:08 Fire destroys apartments, woman rescued Pause

1:52 Coroners' version: "Every body needs Somebody"

3:30 Taste of Macon-Bibb Follies

2:32 What happens when a coroner, mayor and rabbi take the stage?

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

1:19 Georgia boxers converge on Macon for competition

7:06 Diamond and Silk only had 10 viewers at the start

1:07 Bibb County Junior ROTC units compete in drill meet

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?'