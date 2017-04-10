Heavyset masked man crawls in Zaxby’s drive-thru window, steals coins — and coupons

A heavyset masked man shattered a drive-thru window at a Zaxby’s restaurant on Zebulon Road in northern Bibb County before crawling inside to steal $140 in coins and several coupons for free food.
A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy, in a report about the break-in early Thursday, mentioned that surveillance cameras captured footage of the gloved man’s 4 a.m. foray.
A manager at the chicken eatery, which sits just west of Interstate 475, reported the burglary about 9 a.m.
Four cash drawers were pried open and an office was broken into, the sheriff’s report noted. The culprit was inside for about five minutes before making off with the coins and coupons.
The sheriff’s deputy, in his write-up, went on to say that he noticed mud on the restaurant’s floor.
There was also mud on the floor at Johnny’s Pizza just across the freeway, which had also been broken into.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments