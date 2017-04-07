The GBI is investing after a homicide suspect was shot at by a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy Friday morning. Christopher Tolen, a welder for KBW Industrial, which is near the crime scene, said he heard the shots and first thought they were firecrackers.
Laura CorleyThe Telegraph
More Videos
1:18
Welder helps deputies detain alleged killer
2:40
Trial set for summer for man charged in deputy's 2016 death
2:55
Florida woman lured to Georgia by Craigslist ad was prostituted, gang raped, prosecutor says
3:53
Cop Shop Podcast: Police dog poos on Senate floor
0:52
Man charged in "execution style" shooting makes first court appearance
3:02
Prosecutor describes April Fools Day 2016 robbery scheme
5:22
East Macon folks 'scared' of accused killer
1:58
Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery
0:37
Police find shell casings at scene of boy's shooting
Bond was denied Thursday, April 6, 2017, for Martavius T. Kinder, the 26-year-old man charged with murder, vehicular homicide and other charges in the May 5, 2016, traffic crash death of Bibb County Deputy T. J. Freeman. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Bond was denied Thursday, April 6, 2017, for Najiy "King" Williams, a Macon man charged with rape, trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude and misdemeanor marijuana possession. A Florida woman called police after she alleges she was gang raped at the Rodeway Inn on Holiday Drive in Macon, Ga. Video by Amy Leigh Womack