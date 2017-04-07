Foe-seeking gunman kicks in apartment door, fires shots in apartment complex

A man with a gun fired shots early Friday after barging into a Macon apartment.
Just after 2 a.m., while most people were sleeping, shots rang out at Green Meadows Townhouses at 3867 Log Cabin Drive in Macon.
Officers intercepted alleged shooter Herbert Antwan Butts Jr., as he drove off after the shooting that followed an argument at another location, public information officer Sgt. Linda Howard said.
Butts went looking for the person he argued with and kicked in the door of an apartment in building C-4 at the complex, then left when he didn’t find the person he was looking for.
“As he was leaving, he fired several shots in the parking lot and left,” Howard said.
Butts, 27, was charged with aggravated assault and failure to appear for a fingerprintable charge.
A couple hours before sunrise, a crime scene technician was searching with a flashlight and photographing evidence in the parking lot.
No one was wounded in the flurry of gunfire, and Howard said she does not think any of the apartments were hit, either.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
