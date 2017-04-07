Crime

April 7, 2017 6:45 AM

Gunshots ring out at apartment complex; 2 people reportedly in custody

By Liz Fabian

While most people were sleeping, shots rang out early Friday at Green Meadows Townhouses in Macon.

Just after 2 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responded to the apartment complex at 3867 Log Cabin Drive.

A couple hours before sunrise, a crime scene technician was searching with a flashlight and photographing evidence in the parking lot.

No one was wounded in the flurry of gunfire, but two people reportedly are in custody.

No further information was immediately available.

