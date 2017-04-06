Trial set for August for man charged in deputy’s 2016 death

A man who broadsided a Bibb County deputy last year in a fatal crash that ended a car chase across town is set to go to trial this August.
Martavius T. Kinder, 26, is charged with murder, vehicular homicide and other charges in the May 5 death of Deputy T. J. Freeman, 29. Citing concerns Kinder might be a flight risk, a judge denied in the case Thursday during a Bibb County Superior Court hearing.
His attorney, Franklin J. Hogue, said Kinder stopped to ask occupants of an unmarked car — not knowing they were police officers in plain clothes conducting surveillance on a building that had been burglarized — if they needed help. The officers responded that they didn’t.
Then, the officers followed Kinder as he left.
Hogue said it was dark and the police officers were in an unmarked car without emergency lights.
“He became a little frightened and picked up speed,” Hogue said.
At some point, a detective’s car with emergency lights came into the chase, Hogue said, though he noted that there’s no camera footage to show the lights were activated.
Prosecutor John Regan said the deputies followed Kinder because they suspected suspicious activity. Video shows a marked Dodge Magnum with lights and sirens pulled in behind them during the chase.
During the chase Kinder, who was driving without a license, turned his lights off, Regan said.
Authorities have previously said Kinder was driving 20 to 30 mph above the speed limit during the chase that started at the Bloomfield Village shopping center on Eisenhower Parkway and ended at the intersection of Columbus Road and Buena Vista Avenue where he crashed into Freeman’s car.
Kinder’s blood tested positive for marijuana after the crash, Regan said.
Kinder was indicted within 90 days of his May 6 arrest and isn’t automatically entitled to a bond.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments