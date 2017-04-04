Man shot at Macon convenience store dies of gunshot wound

A man who was shot in the head at a Macon convenience store has died.
Andre Taylor, 39, was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Before Taylor’s death, Calvin Stapleton, 40, was charged with attempted murder, criminal street gang activity and probation violation in connection with the shooting.
Authorities say at about 12:45 p.m. Monday Stapleton and Taylor argued in the parking lot of the M&M Grocery at 2760 Montpelier Avenue when Taylor started to walk away. Stapleton then shot Taylor in the head with a pistol, the release states.
Earlier Tuesday, Stapleton made his first appearance in Bibb County Magistrate Court, where he was denied bond.
