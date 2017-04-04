He’d been convicted of drug trafficking three times. Now he’s going away for 30 years

A Montezuma man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to distributing crack cocaine and using or carrying a gun while trafficking drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
Carlton M. Butler, 36, admitted selling a 9 mm pistol and crack cocaine to a confidential informant on May 28, 2014, according to a news release.
At the time of the sale, Butler was on parole for two separate drug trafficking cases. As a convicted felon, he was barred from having a gun, according to the release. Prior to his federal case, he had a total three Georgia drug trafficking convictions.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments