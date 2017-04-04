April Fools Day robbery scheme lands woman in prison

A Macon woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday for her part in a scheme to lure a Milledgeville man to her apartment where he was robbed and shot on April Fools Day 2016.
Kymarica Dikwanta Banks, 27, arranged for the man to meet her at her house on Jeffersonville Road on April 1, 2016, Bibb County prosecutor Sandra Matson said during the plea hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.
The man wanted to meet Banks at a club, but she said she couldn’t leave her apartment. She was there with a baby.
While enroute to Macon, the man called for directions for Banks’ house. She said she was about to take a shower and would open the door when she go out, Matson said.
Later, when the man was walking to the door of the house, 24-year-old Jimorion Dezumontay Coxton emerged from around the side of the building wearing a mask. He demanded the man’s money and shot him in the arm with a shotgun.
Coxton, who had planned the robbery with Banks, had gone to Grant’s Lounge that night so he could be recorded on camera for an alibi, Matson said.
Banks took the injured man to a local hospital for help after Coxton ran into the woods.
Matson said Banks told police the plan had been just to rob the man and she didn’t know why Coxton shot him.
As part of a plea bargain, Banks pleaded guilty to being party to the crime of aggravated assault. She was sentenced to 10 years, five of them in prison.
Coxton pleaded guilty March 22 to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 20 years, 10 of them in prison, according to court records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
