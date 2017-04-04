April Fools Day robbery scheme lands woman in prison

0:47 Downed trees in Culloden after Monday's storm Pause

5:22 East Macon folks 'scared' of accused killer

0:37 Police find shell casings at scene of boy's shooting

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

2:42 Star Snacks to create 115 jobs; invest $18 million