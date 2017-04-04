Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of April 3, 2017

Anastasia Perkins, 23, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of cruelty to children and mental pain. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Alan Nelson Sullivan, 32, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Abbigail Louisa Weksler, 31, is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Hector Estevez, 46, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of child molestation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Monty C. Harper, 59, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual exploitation of children. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
