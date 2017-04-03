‘Bunch of bullets flying’ victim says of shooting in bowling alley parking lot

A large crowd was in the parking lot of a Milledgeville bowling alley when shots rang out early Sunday morning.
Kino Waters, 26, was hit in the backside just after midnight outside the Lake Country Lanes on Roberson Mill Road, according to an incident report from the Milledgeville Police Department.
Waters said Monday afternoon that he did not know what led to the gunfire.
“I’m not even sure. There was just a bunch of bullets flying,” Waters said just before he was due for a checkup on his wound. “It’s getting better.”
Kino was rushed to Oconee Regional Medical Center early Sunday, where he was treated for what is not considered to be a life-threatening injury, a Milledgeville police news release stated.
No suspects were initially identified.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Milledgeville Police Tipline at 478-414-4413.
