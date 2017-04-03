One man injured as shots fired into crowd outside bowling alley

A shooting in the parking lot of a bowling alley sent one man to the hospital early Sunday morning.
After midnight Saturday, shots were fired into a large crowd gathered at the Lake Country Lanes on Roberson Mill Road in Milledgeville, according to a news release from the police department.
The man who was hit by a bullet was rushed to Oconee Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for what is not considered to be a life-threatening injury, the release stated.
No suspects were initially identified.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Milledgeville Police Tipline at 478-414-4413.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
