Man shot in the backside inside his home as bullets come through the window

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying Pause

1:24 D.A. Cooke cites barriers to animal cruelty cases

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

2:21 P&Z defers decision on Vineville restaurants

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl

7:38 Why Georgia Tech will love Tobias Oliver