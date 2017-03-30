Crime

Man shot in the backside inside his home as bullets come through the window

A Macon man heard gunshots Wednesday night as he was wounded inside his home.

Just before 9:30 p.m., 29-year-old Billy McElroy was shot in the buttocks as bullets hit his window in the 3200 block of Houston Avenue, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

McElroy was taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was in stable condition.

Deputies do not have any information to release about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

