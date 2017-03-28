A woman was choked with belt in 2014 rape attempt. Alleged attacker pleads guilty but mentally ill.

One night in November 2014, a woman noticed someone was behind her as she walked home after visiting a nearby store in south Macon.
A man grabbed her as she walked along Toombs Street — a road that connects Houston Avenue and Broadway. He drug her into a vacant house where he took off her belt and choked her with it, Bibb County prosecutor Dorothy Hull said Tuesday.
“She struggled and fought with him,” Hull said.
The man tried to remove her pants and beat her in the eye. She hit a window during the struggle, severely cutting her hand, and eventually got away.
Someone from the neighborhood called 911 after hearing the woman’s screams and seeing her standing in the road with her pants undone, Hull said.
Police in the area were familiar with Jesse Edward Ramsey III, a man who’d been released from prison less than three months earlier.
Ramsey matched the description the woman gave of her attacker. She later identified him from a photo line-up, Hull said.
Ramsey, 43, pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, Tuesday to kidnapping, criminal attempt to commit rape, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery.
As part of a plea bargain, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by 20 years on probation. He’ll be required to register as a sex offender and undergo mental health treatment when he’s released. He also must participate in drug and alcohol treatment as recommended by his probation officer.
Due to Ramsey’s past criminal record — convictions between 2002 and 2009 for false imprisonment, aggravated battery, aggravated stalking and cocaine possession — Ramsey won’t be eligible for parole. He’ll serve the full 18 years in prison although he will get credit for the more than two years that he’s been held at the county jail awaiting trial.
His lawyer, Ashley Deadwyler-Heuman said her client pleaded guilty because it was in his best interest, although he “has always disputed the facts.”
Ramsey seemed to struggle with the decision of whether to take prosecutors’ plea offer Tuesday.
Standing in front of the judge as Hull described the offer and while the judge ensured Ramsey understood his rights, Ramsey said, “I’m not a bad dude.”
Later, during his plea offer, he became emotional as he said, “I need some help … I ain’t no bad person.”
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
