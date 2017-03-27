He fired shots after a door was slammed on him. Charges dismissed in second shooting.

A 36-year-old Macon man charged in a 2015 home invasion shooting and a shooting at the M&M Food Store at 2760 Montpelier Ave. pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault Monday.
As part of a plea bargain, Verconus Geona Redding was sentenced to 15 years, seven of them in prison.
He’d been released on parole three days before Christmas in 2014, about five months before he and another man went to a house on Goodwin Drive, not far from the Eisenhower exit off Interstate 75, on May 18, 2015.
Steven Jones and his son, Zatarian Fowler, were inside when they heard a tapping at the door. Fowler answered the door and saw two men. One of them was holding a gun, prosecutor John Regan said during Monday’s hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.
Fowler tried to shut the door, slamming it on Redding’s arm, authorities have said.
Redding fired the gun grazing Fowler’s hand and grazing Jones’ shoulder, Regan said.
As part of his plea bargain, charges stemming from the May 30, 2015, shooting at M&M Food Store will be dismissed.
Redding was accused of firing several shots at a car parked near the gas pumps while a woman and her infant were inside the vehicle, authorities have said.
He has been diagnosed as having paranoid schizophrenia and suffers from residual brain damage from a blow to the head, said his lawyer, Lori Dodson. He was deemed competent to stand trial.
Redding is on probation for aggravated assault and false imprisonment convictions from 2010, according to court records.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
