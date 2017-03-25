Man shot in butt in attempted robbery

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase Pause

1:00 Hair dye on suspected kidnapper's shopping list

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

3:16 Brooklyn Rouse tells her story 3 months after being shot in the head

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

1:13 Scenes from the opening ceremonies of Cherry Blossom Festival

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:26 2016 Cherry Blossom Pink Pancake Breakfast