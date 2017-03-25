Man shot in butt in attempted robbery

A man was shot in the butt during a robbery attempt late Friday at the Liberty Inn Motel at 4295 Pio Nono Ave., police said.
Sammie Montgomery, 26, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. He was listed in stable condition.
About 11:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the motel in reference to a person shot.
Montgomery told deputies that a person he knew only as “Shaun” came to his room to talk.
Two other men came into the room, demanded money, and Montgomery was shot by one of the men, according to the release.
Montgomery told deputies that all three men, who were wearing dark clothing, were armed with guns.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
