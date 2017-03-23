Bibb sheriff’s deputy cleared in October shooting death of shoplifting suspect

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a shoplifting suspect who had pepper-sprayed the deputy’s face in a confrontation last fall has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the deadly encounter.
District Attorney David Cooke on Thursday announced the findings of a GBI investigation into the fatal shooting of Larry Daniel Matthews.
Matthews, 57, was killed Oct. 7 during a confrontation with deputy Greg Ussery in the 500 block of Colquitt Street, a side street that runs east of Houston Avenue, two blocks below Eisenhower Parkway.
Officials have since said Ussery, then 36, had answered a call that afternoon about the shoplifting of some cigarette lighters at a nearby Family Dollar store.
The store, which overlooks Eisenhower, sits at the corner of Houston Avenue, two-tenths of a mile north and about a four-minute walk from where Matthews was shot.
Roughly half an hour after the call at Family Dollar, Ussery reportedly spotted the 5-foot-6, 170-pound Matthews, who fit the description of the shoplifting culprit, along Colquitt Street. There was some altercation between the two, authorities said at the time, and Ussery used his Taser during a struggle with Matthews.
“During the struggle, the suspect grabbed the deputy’s pepper spray and sprayed the deputy in the face,” sheriff’s officials noted in a statement about the episode soon after it happened. “With the deputy being sprayed and the struggle continuing, the deputy drew his firearm and fired at the suspect, striking him.”
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
