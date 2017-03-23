Bibb sheriff’s deputy cleared in October shooting death of shoplifting suspect

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase Pause

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs'

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

1:55 'You can never be content with crime,' says Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park